Jacqueline Fernandez Is Living Her Best Life In Italy

Just when we thought Jacqueline Fernandez's pictures from her vacation in Italy couldn't get any better, the Race 3 actress shared another adorable picture on her Instagram account. Dressed in pink separates, Jacqueline can be seen posing with her sister in front of what appears to be a gelato shop and we must tell you that she looks really pretty. Jacqueline captioned the post: "Celebrating with some gelato." She accompanied the post along with the hashtag "gelatolovers." After celebrating her 33rd birthday over the weekend, Jacqueline visited several locations including Capri, Positano and Naples. The actress has documented various facets of her vacation on social media.

Celebrating with some gelato #capri #gelatolovers A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Aug 15, 2018 at 6:31am PDT

On the occasion of Independence Day, Jacqueline wished her fans in the sweetest way possible. She shared a special video on Instagram and wrote: "Happy Independence Day India, from my family to yours! Love and Respect always."

Jacqueline has been treating her fans to postcard-worthy pictures. Earlier this week, she shared a picture from Positano and wrote: "Beautiful from every corner."

Beautiful from every corner Positano A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Aug 14, 2018 at 3:56am PDT

Jacqueline, who was reportedly shooting in Bulgaria for the Hindi remake of the Kannada film Kirik Party, along with Kartik Aaryan earlier this month, shared a goofy video and wrote: Jab we met. Nice to meet you!" The video went crazy viral.

Jacqueline Fernandez is a former beauty queen, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2009 film Aladin. She has been a part of several Bollywood films such as Roy, Kick, Dishoom and Judwaa 2 among others.

On the work front, Jacqueline was last seen in Race 3. She was also a part of Salman Khan's Dabangg Tour, which also included Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Daisy Shah, Prabhu Deva and Manish Paul.