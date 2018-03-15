Jacqueline Fernandez 'Can't Wait' For Madhuri Dixit To Watch The Remake Of Ek Do Teen Jacqueline Fernandez on recreating Ek Do Teen, "Forget me, no one can ever come close to her (Madhuri Dixit)"

Share EMAIL PRINT Jacqueline Fernandez at an art exhibition in Mumbai (Image courtesy - jacquelinef143) New Delhi: Highlights Jacqueline recreated the iconic 90s song Ek Do Teen for Baaghi 2 Manish Malhotra was roped in reprise the Mohini look for Jacqueline Jacqueline Fernandez will be next seen in Race 3 Ek Do Teen, featuring her, reported news agency IANS. The Kick actress also stated that 'nobody can ever come close' to Madhuri Dixit. "I can't wait for Madhuri ma'am to watch the song. It is my tribute to her. Her performance in the original is unmatchable. Forget me, no one can ever come close to her," IANS quoted her saying. The cover version of the hit dance number will feature in the upcoming film Baaghi 2. Speaking of casting Jacqueline, Ahmed Khan, the director of Baaghi 2 told IANS that she was the 'perfect choice'. Ek Do Teen, featuring Madhuri Dixit is the original soundtrack from 1998 film Tezaab.



has also restored some of choreographer Saroj Khan's famous dance steps in the song. Speaking of which Ahmed Khan told IANS, "I have asked Ganesh to retain Saroj ji's famous dance steps." Ahmed Khan had originally assisted Saroj Khan on the song in 1998, while Ganesh Acharya featured as one of the background dancers.



To get Jacqueline Fernandez's Mohini look spot on, the makers had roped in designer Manish Malhotra, reported IANS. So, apart from the famous song and the dance steps, Jaqueline will also recreate Madhuri Dixit's look from the original song. Speaking about which Ahmed Khan said, "I want the same feel of the earlier song that still looms large on everyone's mind and also the same vibe, with the crowds chanting 'Mohini, Mohini' as Madhuri takes the stage."



Baaghi 2, starring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, is a sequel to 2016 film Baaghi. The Sabbir Khan-directed film featured Shraddha Kapoor opposite Tiger. Baaghi 2 scheduled to release on March 2018.



headlined by Salman Khan. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem.



(With inputs from IANS)





