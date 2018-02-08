Jacqueline Fernandez In Madhuri Dixit's Ek Do Teen Reboot. Ready To Chant 'Mohini' Again? Baaghi 2 director has choreographed Jacqueline Fernandez in songs such as Jumme Ki Raat and Chittiyan Kalaiyan

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Jacqueline Fernandez was the perfect choice, says director. (Image courtesy: Jacqueline) New Delhi: Highlights Ek Do Teen redux will be choreographed by Ganesh Acharya Saroj Khan's hook steps will be retained in the new version Manish Malhotra will design Jacqueline's costume Ek Do Teen in Ek Do Teen said that Jacqueline is the 'perfect' choice to redo Madhuri's song from 1988 film Tezaab. Ganesh Acharya, who was one of the background dancers in the original song, will choreograph the redux version. "I have asked Ganesh to retain Saroj ji's famous hook steps," Ahmed Khan said in a statement. The director has roped in Manish Malhotra to make Jacqueline's outfit, which he wants as close as possible to Madhuri's jazzy pink dress.



"I want the same feel of the earlier song that still looms large on everyone's mind and also the same vibe, with the crowds chanting 'Mohini, Mohini' as Madhuri takes the stage," he said.



Revive your Ek Do Teen memory:







Ahmed Khan, who has made films such as Lakeer and Fool & Final, has choreographed several songs featuring Jacqueline Fernandez. They have collaborated for songs like Chittiyan Kalaiyan from Roy, Lat Lag Gayee from Race 2 and Jumme Ki Raat in Kick.



Apart from the aforementioned tracks, Jacqueline has proved her mettle with her spectacular performance on songs like Oonchi Hai Building from Judwaa 2 and



Baaghi 2 stars Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in lead roles. The film is a sequel to Tiger's 2016 film Baaghi, which was directed by Sabbir Khan and it featured Shraddha Kapoor opposite Tiger.



