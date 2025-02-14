GOT7 Member Jackson Wang To Visit India (Again). Details Inside

Jackson Wang fans, brace yourselves. The GOT7 member, who enthralled audiences with his electrifying performance at Lollapalooza Mumbai in 2023, is set to make a much-awaited return to India this year.

In an interview with Elle India, Jackson Wang revealed that he would be coming to India for the second time in May 2025. But wait, there are more surprises in store. The rapper has also teased a special collaboration with an Indian artist, making his visit all the more exciting.

Details of the collaboration are currently under tight wraps.

On Monday, (February 12), Jackson Wang unveiled the first solo song from his upcoming album MAGIC MAN 2. Titled High Alone, the track offers viewers a deeper insight into Jackson's psyche. It explores emotional themes like heartbreak, loneliness and vulnerability. The singer's soul-stirring voice is bound to resonate with fans.

MAGIC MAN 2 is the sequel to Jackson Wang's critically acclaimed 2022 album MAGIC MAN. Interestingly, with High Alone the singer revives his mysterious alter ego, the MAGIC MAN. The character, introduced in the first album, undergoes an intense transformation, unravelling darker and more destructive layers.

Our favourite part? MAGIC MAN pulling off an extraordinary handcuff escape underwater.

Sharing High Alone's music video on Instagram, Jackson Wang wrote, “All my life I never really told you who I truly am, how I really feel. Maybe it is not something people want to listen to. Maybe it is not something people even care about. I have spent the last year understanding the Jackson I have always been avoiding. Let me tell you the truth I see. It is all in this album. Let the story begin.”

Coming to Lollapalooza India 2025, the two-day music extravaganza will be held on March 8 and 9 in Mumbai. From pop to rock and hip-hop to EDM: the event will cover diverse genres.

Besides Jackson Wang, the artist line-up includes rappers Raftaar and Hanumankind, global sensations Louis Tomlinson and Aurora, Grammy-winning rock band Green Day, pop icon Shawn Mendes and many more.