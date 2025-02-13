GOT7 Member Jackson Wang Releases Comeback Single <I>High Alone</I> From Upcoming Album <i>Magic Man 2</i>. Fans Can't Keep Calm

For all Jackson Wang fans, we have some interesting news in store for you. The GOT7 member has dropped the first solo track from his upcoming album MAGIC MAN 2. Oh boy! We can't keep calm.

The song — High Alone — was dropped on Monday, February 12. So far, it has clocked 380k views on YouTube.

High Alone offers the perfect blend of longing and introspection. It won't be wrong to say that Jackson Wang's voice has given it an extra edge. Agree?

Wait, there is more. The video sets the mood right. Be it the aesthetics or the portray of loneliness, Jackson Wang has nailed it.

High Alone became an instant hit. Fans couldn't stop themselves from rushing to the comments section and share their thoughts.

A user said, “The deepest wounds are not from your enemies. The audience, watching him drown for their entertainment and then leaving as soon as he's done struggling. That's a big statement.”

Another added, “ I just want to hug Jackson and tell him everything is going to be okay.”

Echoing a similar sentiment, a fan said, “Jackson's music videos are underrated. He got such an eye for dramatic scenes and his videos are like mini movies. They tell a story.”

For some, the music video was a “true work of art.”

Sending big love to Jackson Wang, a person said, “This ain't just a song, it's a whole cinematic experience. Jackson really poured his soul into this one -raw, real, and unapologetic. The industry tries to box him in, but he keeps breaking out and making history. Respect to a true artist who isn't afraid to show the pain behind the fame.”

At the time of sharing the music video on Instagram, Jackson Wang picked a few lines from his song and wrote, “All my life I never really told you who I truly am, how I really feel. Maybe it's not something people want to listen to. Maybe it's not something people even care about.I've spent the last year understanding the Jackson I have always been avoiding. Let me tell you the truth I see. It's all in this album. Let the story begin.”

MAGIC MAN 2, is a sequel to Jackson Wang's much-loved album MAGIC MAN. It came out in September 2022.