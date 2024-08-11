GOT7 BamBam Announces First Concert And A Fan-Signing Event In India. Details Inside

GOT7's BamBam (Kunpimook Bhuwakul) is set to visit India for the first time this December as part of his solo tour, BamBam [BAMESIS] SHOWCASE TOUR. His debut Indian concert will take place in Mumbai on December 15 at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre, featuring both a fan-signing event and a performance. This will mark BamBam's inaugural visit to India since his debut in 2014. His tour is scheduled to start in August in Bangkok, with stops planned in the Philippines, Canada, Indonesia and Hong Kong before concluding in December.

Details about the specifics of his visit are still forthcoming. Currently, it is confirmed as a fan-signing event, with performance details yet to be announced. Fans, especially Ahgases (GOT7's fandom), are eagerly anticipating the event, particularly following Jackson Wang's visit to India last year for Lollapalooza.

This announcement follows BamBam's return with his third solo album, BAMESIS, released on August 8. The album features five tracks, including the title track Last Parade.