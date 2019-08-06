'I've Fulfilled Sridevi's Dream,' Tweets Boney Kapoor Ahead Of Nerkonda Paarvai Release

A file photo of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor. (Image courtesy: sridevi.kapoor)

As Nerkonda Paarvai, the Tamil remake of courtroom drama PINK, gears up to open in theatres, filmmaker Boney Kapoor, who has produced the film, tweeted that he 'managed to fulfill wife Sridevi's dream.' Sridevi died in Dubai in February 2018. In an emotional note on Twitter, Boney Kapoor said, "I am truly blessed... 9 am IST today premiere show of Nerkonda Paarvai will start in Singapore. I have managed to fulfil my wife Sridevi Kapoor's dream... It couldn't have been possible without the support of Ajith Kumar (lead actor), H Vinoth (director), entire cast and technicians. I shall always cherish this." Earlier in an interview with IANS, Boney Kapoor had said that Sridevi wanted Ajith (with whom she briefly worked in English Vinglish) to star in a film produced by Boney Kapoor.

Here's Boney Kapoor's tweet ahead of the release of Nerkonda Paarvai:

I am truly blessed 9am IST today Premiere Show of @nerkondapaarvai will start in Singapore. I have managed to fullfil my wife Sridevi Kapoor's dream



It couldn't have been possible without the support of #AjithKumar#HVinoth, entire cast & technicians. I shall always cherish this — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) August 6, 2019

Nerkonda Paarvai releases in India on Thursday and it also stars Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Tariang (who also featured in the original film), Abhirami Venkatachalam and Vidya Balan. Asked about working with Ajith, Boney Kapoor told IANS, "While working with Ajith in English Vinglish, Sridevi had expressed her desire that Ajith does a Tamil film for our home production. Nothing exciting came up till one day last year. Ajith suggested remaking PINK in Tamil. She immediately agreed as she thought it was most appropriate and timely film to make and Ajith would bring all the elements required to make it into a great Tamil film."

After Nerkonda Paarvai, Boney Kapoor signed Ajith for an action film, which is tentatively titled AK60.

Meanwhile, PINK, directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, featured Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang. It also won the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues.

