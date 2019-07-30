After Nerkonda Paarvai, Ajith Kumar and Boney Kapoor Team Up For AK60

Boney Kapoor announced the new film with Ajith Kumar on Twitter.

Entertainment | | Updated: July 30, 2019 12:43 IST
Ajith on the promotional poster of Nerkonda Paarvai. (Image courtesy: nerkondapaarvai)


Chennai: 

Highlights

  1. AK60 will be directed by H Vinoth
  2. This will be Ajith's second collaboration with Boney Kapoor
  3. Their first project together - Nerkonda Paarvai- releases on August 8

Actor Ajith Kumar and producer Boney Kapoor have once again teamed up for the upcoming film titled AK60. Boney Kapoor on Monday made the announcement on Twitter. "A big thank you to the entire unit of Nerkonda Paarvai for working towards the August 8 release. Happy to announce that our next AK60 with Ajith Kumar, H Vinoth and Zee Studios will start with Pooja end August 2019," he tweeted.

AK60 is directed by H Vinoth. Other details related to the film are still under wraps.

This is the second time Ajith has teamed up with Boney Kapoor, husband of late actress Sridevi.

The two have previously collaborated for Nerkonda Paarvai, the Tamil remake of the courtroom drama PINK. The film also stars Vidya Balan, Mahat Raghavendra, Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Tariang and Abhirami Venkatachalam among others.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)


