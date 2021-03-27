It's Swim-O'Clock For Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar's Kids Sitara And Gautam

Namrata Shirodkar shared this photo (courtesy namratashirodkar)

It is swim-o-clock for Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu's children Gautam and Sitara. The siblings' underwater pool-time snaps made its way to social media via Sitara. The little one was overjoyed to be with her Annaya. "Levitating in the depths of our swimming pool," the eight-year-old wrote. Mummy Namrata Shirodkar was among the first to react and said, "Love you both" along with a bunch of red heart emojis. The former Miss India also reposted the snaps on her Instagram timeline.

A while back, Sitara treated her online family with a pic with actress Tamannaah Bhatia. The youngster cheekily wrote, "Look, who I met today! Perks of being on-set with Nanna!" Before that, Sitara shared a snap with 'favourite' star Alia Bhatt, wishing her a happy birthday.

Mahesh Babu's film Maharshi won accolades at 67th National Film Awards. The Vamsi Paidipally directorial bagged trophies for Best Popular Film for Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Choreography. It had Pooja Hegde as the female lead.

The Telugu superstar's will be next seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. He will play the role of a money lender in the film. Keerthy Suresh will be the female lead. The movie is directed by Parasuram. It also has Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju in crucial roles.

It is slated to release in cinema halls on Sankranthi 2022.