National Film Awards: Kangana Ranaut Wins Best Actress For 'Manikarnika'

Kangana Ranaut has won the National award for best actor (Female)

Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer 'Chhichore' has won the National Award in the best Hindi film category. Kangana Ranaut has won the best actress award for her films 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi" and 'Panga'.

The 67th National Film Awards award for the films released in 2019, which were supposed to be declared last year but were delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic, were announced in New Delhi on Monday.

Manoj Bajpaypee and Dhanush have been adjudged best actors for Hindi film 'Bhonsle' and Tamil movie 'Asuran'. The award for the best feature film has been awarded to Malayalam movie 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham', which also picked up the award for Best Special Effects.

Vijay Sethupathi has won the Best Supporting Actor (Male) for 'Super Deluxe' and Pallavi Joshi has clinched the award for the Best Supporting Actor (Female) for 'The Tashkent Files'.

India's Oscar entry from India this year - 'Jallikattu', has won Best Cinematgraphy.

The 66th National Film Awards saw Vicky Kaushal sharing the Best Actor prize, for the movie 'Uri', with Ayushmann Khurrana, whose films AndhaDhun and Badhaai Ho were both rewarded, Keerthy Suresh had won Best Actress for her performance in Mahanati, which also won Best Telugu Film.

That year, too, the awards were postponed from April-May to August because of the Lok Sabha elections.