'It's Been Unbearable': Sarah Jessica Parker's Tribute To Willie Garson. It's OK To Cry

Sarah Jessica Parker with Willie Garson. (courtesy sjp)

Highlights Willie Garson died at the age of 57

He starred as Stanford Blatch in SATC

Sarah Jessica Parker and Willie were friends for over 30 years

A few days after the death of her Sex And The City co-star Willie Garson, Sarah Jessica Parker posted a tribute for the late actor, who had also been her friend for over 30 years. Willie Garson, who was popularly known for his role as Stanford Blatch - Sarah Jessica Parker's character Carrie Bradshaw's witty best friend in the HBO hit Sex And The City, died at the age of 57. The actor, who featured in SATC series and films, was shooting for a 10-episode reboot of the show called And Just Like That . Sarah, in her eulogy, wrote: "It's been unbearable. Sometimes silence is a statement."

An emotional Sarah Jessica Parker wrote in her note: "Of the gravity. The anguish. The magnitude of the loss of a 30 + year friendship. A real friendship that allowed for secrets, adventure, a shared professional family, truth, concerts, road trips, meals, late night phone calls, a mutual devotion to parenthood and all the heartaches and joy that accompany, triumphs, disappointments, fear, rage and years spent on sets (most especially Carrie's apartment) and laughing late into the night as both Stanford and Carrie and Willie and SJ."

The actress added, "Willie. I will miss everything about you. And replay our last moments together. I will re-read every text from your final days and put to pen our last calls. Your absence a crater that I will fill with blessing of these memories and all the ones that are still in recesses yet to surface."

The actress signed off the post with these words: "My love and deepest sympathies and condolences to you dear Nathen. You were and are the light of Willie's life and his greatest achievement was being your Papa. These were his last words to me. "Great bangles all around." Yes. Godspeed Willie Garson. RIP."

Read Sarah Jessica Parker's post here:

BesidesSex And The City, Willie Garson also featured in other TV shows like Mr Belvedere, My Two Dads, Coach, Twin Peaks, Monk, Boy Meets World, Girl Meets World, Yes, Dear, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Pushing Daisies and White Collar, to name a few.