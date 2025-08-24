Sarah Jessica Parker Talks About The Viral Hat From <i>And Just Like That</i> Season 3: "It Was Necessary"

Sarah Jessica Parker is no stranger to bold fashion, especially when it come to her character Carrie Bradshaw. But one accessory from And Just Like That… season 3 had everyone talking – the oversized cloud hat.

The gingham-print linen hat first appeared back in May when the episode aired. Since then, it has lived online as a viral moment. That is why Sarah Jessica Parker ended up answering questions about it during a conversation with Evan Ross Katz, hosted by Threads at il Buco al Mare in Amagansett, New York.

The scene in question showed Carrie Bardshaw walking through a New York park in a giant bonnet-style hat, which quickly drew comparisons to Strawberry Shortcake.

Sarah Jessica Parker, 60, admitted she pushed to make sure the hat made a part of the show. She spotted it during a fitting, surrounded by “racks and racks and racks” of clothes, “miles of shoes”, and endless accessories.

“I personally love hats on Carrie. I love it,” she said, as quoted by People. “So the minute I saw that hat, I'm sure I said something similar to, ‘How do I get that on my head? How do we convince Michael Patrick [King] it's necessary?'"

For the actress, the appeal was simple. It was “massive and shapeless”, and that made it stand out. She also pointed out that linen is usually avoided by milliners because it resists structure, which only added to the floppy charm. “I loved it. I loved it,” she repeated, remembering how determined she was to give it screen time.

And what about the internet reactions? Parker shrugged it off. “My hand to whatever, this is an honorable answer. And I'll tell you that I was like, ‘This is going to be fun or interesting'.”

The look may not be new, but its online presence proves Carrie Bradshaw's fashion still sparks conversation years into the character's run.