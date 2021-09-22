Sex And The City Star Willie Garson Dies At 57. Son Nathen And Co-Stars Pay Tributes

A photo of Willie Garson. (Image courtesy: justlikethatmax )

Actor Willie Garson, who was popularly known for his role as Stanford Blatch - Sarah Jessica Parker's character Carrie Bradshaw's witty best friend in the HBO hit Sex And The City, has died at the age of 57. The cause for the actor's death has not been revealed yet but it has been reported that he dies due to health-related issues. Willie Garson's death has left his family and his co-stars of Sex And The City shocked and shattered. The 57-year-old actor, who featured in SATC series and films, was shooting for a 10-episode reboot of the show called And Just Like That. Mourning his death, his son Nathen Garson wrote on Instagram: "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I'm so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it's time for you to go on an adventure of your own."

"You'll always be with me. Love you more than you will ever know and I'm glad you can be at peace now. You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I've known. I'm glad you shared you're love with me. I'll never forget it or lose it," he added.

SATC actors paid their tributes to Willie Garson on Twitter and Instagram. Kim Cattrall, who played the role of Samantha Jones in Sex And The City, which followed the stories of four friends as they navigated love and friendship in their 30s, shared a photo of herself with Willie and wrote: "Such sad news and a terribly sad loss to the SATC family. Our condolences and RIP dear Willie."

Cynthia Nixon, who starred as Miranda Hobbes, mourned Willie Garson with these words: "So deeply, deeply sad we have lost Willie. We all loved him and adored working with him. He was endlessly funny on-screen and in real life. He was a source of light, friendship and show business lore. He was a consummate professional- always. My heart goes out to his son, Nathen Garson. Nathen, I hope you know how much he loved you and how proud he was to be your dad."

David Eigenberg tweeted: "Willie ...the kindest most beautiful, beautiful man. There are none better. Sleep well my friend. You will always be remembered."

"This is a tragedy for the entire #SATC #AJLT family, for Willie's family, and for the world. Willie was a prince, the Mayor of every group he ever existed within, and - most importantly - a parent. My heart grieves for his son. A consumate funny man. Bless you," tweeted Evan Handler.

Willie was a prince, the Mayor of every group he ever existed within, and - most importantly - a parent. My heart grieves for his son.



Mario Cantone wrote: "I couldn't have had a more brilliant TV partner. I'm devastated and just overwhelmed with Sadness. Taken away from all of us way soon. You were a gift from the gods. Rest my sweet friend. I love you."

Chris Noth just shared a photo of Willie with Sarah Jessica Parker and wrote: "Willie" with a broken heart.

HBO Max also paid condolences to Willie Garson's family on their official Instagram profile. Their post read: "Willie Garson was in life, as on screen, a devoted friend and a bright light for everyone in his universe. He created one of the most beloved characters from the HBO pantheon and was a member of our family for nearly twenty-five years. We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing and extend our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones."

Sex And The City was created by Darren Star. It was based on Candace Bushnell's 1997 book of the same title. It premiered in 1998 and ran for six seasons. The show was also made into two films - released in 2008 and 2010. A prequel series titled The Carrie Diaries was premiered in 2013 and it ran for two seasons.

Willie Garson also featured in other TV shows like Mr. Belvedere, My Two Dads, Coach, Twin Peaks, Monk, Boy Meets World, Girl Meets World, F.R.I.E.N.D.S, Yes, Dear, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Pushing Daisies and White Collar.

His filmography includes Kingpin, There's Something About Mary, Fever Pitch, Groundhog Day, Just Like Heaven, The Rock and Freaky Friday, Being John Malkovich, Labor Pain and Out Cold.