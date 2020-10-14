It's A Wrap For Salman Khan's Radhe. See Video

Salman Khan is a video shared by his production house. (Image courtesy: skfilmsofficial )

Salman Khan, who has been busy with the shoot of his forthcoming film Radhe, wrapped its shooting schedule on Wednesday. Salman Khan, who was filming Radhe before the nationwide lockdown was imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic, returned to the sets of the film earlier this month. After team Radhe wrapped the film's shoot Salman Khan Films, which is producing the movie, shared a post warp-up video on its official Instagram page. In the clip, Salman Khan can be seen announcing on the set: "It's a wrap for Radhe." The film, directed by Prabhu Deva, was supposed to release on Eid this year but got delayed because of the pandemic.

Check out the post warp-up video here:

A couple of days ago, Salman Khan Films posted a video showing how safety precautions were considered on the sets. The clip features Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff and Disha Patani rehearsing for their shots. "A glimpse from #Radhe sets, where heroes can take off masks in front of cameras cause superheroes behind cameras wear their masks 24x7. Back to work with the most daring team!" read the caption on the post.

Earlier this month, Salman Khan shared a picture of himself from the sets and wrote: "Back to shoot after 6 1/2 months ... feels good #Radhe." Take a look:

Before the lockdown, almost all of the sequences of Radhe were shot, only two songs and some scenes were left to shoot, trade anaylst Taran Adarsh had reported.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will be Salman Khan and Prabhu Deva's third collaborative project after Wanted and Dabangg 3.