Salman Khan Can Take Off His Mask On Radhe Sets Because Of Behind-The-Scenes 'Superheroes'

Salman Khan is back on the sets of his new film Radhe after six long months and he is with the "most daring team," said the makers. A behind-the-scenes video from the film's sets show the intense sanitization procedures and precautionary measures which have been adopted to ensure a safe environment for the cast and crew. On Instagram, Salman Khan Films, which is producing Radhe, described the crew members as the "superheroes" for keeping their masks on all the time, so that the onscreen hero - Salman Khan in this case - can take them off during shoot. The video was shared on Instagram with this shout-out to the behind-the-camera crew: "A glimpse from Radhe sets, where heroes can take off masks in front of cameras because superheroes behind cameras wear their masks 24x7."

In the video, Jacke Shroff, who also stars in the film, says: "We have to be very careful. And thank you to the Radhe unit for looking after everybody." On an ROFL note, Salman can be seen doing re-takes for his shots and saying: "Time lagega bhai, 6 mahine baad wapas aya hun." Disha Patani, who co-stars with Salman in Radhe, can also be seen rehearsing for her shots in the video.

Watch the behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Radhe here:

Salman Khan joined the sets of Radhe last Sunday and he announced his comeback with a post, writing: "Back to shoot after 6 1/2 months ... feels good."

Prabhu Deva has put on the director's hat yet again for Radhe. It marks Salman Khan and Prabhu Deva's third collaborative project after Wanted and Dabangg 3. Radhe was initially scheduled to hit screens in May but has been postponed because of the coronavirus situation.