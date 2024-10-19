Badshah Teaches His Iconic Intro To Daughter Jessemy, But Tweaks It For Her

Drop everything and head straight to Badshah's Instagram feed. The rapper has dropped a short and sweet video with his daughter Jessemy Grace Masih Singh that can put a smile on your face. In the clip, the father-daughter duo can be seen twinning in black outfits. Badshah teaches Jessemy his signature line “It's your boy Badshah” which he often uses in his songs to introduce himself. Tweaking the line a bit, he says, “What's up, it's your girl Jessemy.” Badshah's daughter mimics her father quite adorably. They wrap up the fun session by saying, “You're watching me on YouTube. What's going on?” “Bloodline,” read Badshah's side note.

Reacting to the post, DJ and music producer Sartek wrote, “Daughters are the best.” Choreographer Piyush Bhagat called the clip “So damn cute”. Roadies star Rannvijay Singha dropped a black heart and prayer emoji.

Back in September, Badshah spoke about his bond with Jessemy. The rapper claimed that although his daughter finds him “cool” she is not exactly a “fan”. Badshah said, "She was at my concert. My daddy is cool. He's very cool. But she's not a fan. She listens to Blackpink. As a musician, buying another musician's merchandise for your own child is a little painful,” in a podcast with Prakhar Gupta.

Badshah shares Jessemy with his ex-wife Jasmine Masih. The couple who got married in 2012 parted ways in 2020. In the same podcast, the Let's Nacho singer revealed that despite their best efforts, they could not save their marriage as it became “unhealthy” for their child. “We both tried everything. We tried our best and gave everything that we had. We separated because it was not healthy for our child. I get to meet my child but not that often as she lives in London,” he said.

Earlier this month, Badshah enthralled fans by appearing on Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour concert at the O2 Arena in London. Sharing the stage with Diljit, Badshah announced his upcoming UK Stadium Tour in 2025. Read all about it here.