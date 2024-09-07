"We Both Tried": Badshah Finally Opens Up On His Divorce From Ex-Wife Jasmine Masih

Badshah has opened up for the first time about his divorce from ex-wife, Jasmine Masih. The rapper and Jasmine, who are parents to their daughter Jessemy Grace Masih Singh, parted ways in 2020. In a recent conversation on the podcast Prakhar ke Pravachan with Prakhar Gupta, Badshah shared that despite their efforts to stay together, the marriage became unhealthy for their daughter. “We both tried everything. We tried our best and gave everything that we had. We separated because it was not healthy for our child. I get to meet my child but not that often as she lives in London,” Badshah said.

The rapper also spoke about his daughter Jessemy and shared that she is a fan of the South Korean music group Blackpink. Badshah said, “She was at my concert. My daddy is cool. He's very cool. But she's not a fan. She listens to Blackpink. As a musician, buying another musician's merchandise for your own child is a little painful.”

Back in 2018, Badshah mentioned that before the birth of his baby girl, he didn't really like kids. “I never really liked kids before, and kind of hated them. I just didn't like them. I don't know why. All that has changed ever since my daughter was born, and I have started loving kids now. Whenever there's a crying kid, I have to make sure that the kid stops crying,” he said as quoted as saying by by Hindustan Times.

Badshah also described his little munchkin as his entire world. “I cannot express it (the feeling of becoming a father) in words. I think you have to be a father to understand those feelings... that happiness of being a father. She (Jessemy) is my entire world, and I love her so much, I can do anything for her,” he added.

Badshah was rumoured to be dating Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. In May this year, the actress addressed the rumours and said, “I sometimes think my only problem is that I'm not married. If I was, I would be away from so many of these rumours.” Click here to read all about it.