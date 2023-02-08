'It Really Hurts,' Says Janhvi Kapoor On Being Called 'Nepotism Ki Bachchi'

Janhvi Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor, who is basking in the success of her last two films (GoodLuck Jerry and Mili) that were released in 2022, opened up about dealing with criticism. Speaking to Harper's Bazaar, the actress revealed that it's "hurtful" when anonymous people on the Internet call her "nepotism ki bacchi? (nepo-baby)". Janhvi is the daughter of the late veteran actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor. Also, she is the sister of Arjun Kapoor. "No matter what you do, somebody will find faults or have something to say, because that makes them feel important. Next thing you know, you've made the headlines...and unfortunately, people feed off of that," Janhvi told Harper's Bazaar.

Revealing how she deals with criticism, Janhvi Kapoor added, "I'm extremely thankful that I've gotten to a point where I can laugh it off. I know my strengths and weaknesses... I'm objective enough to know when I've done a good job, and when I haven't. At the risk of sounding arrogant, I also know when I have made some headway, and have given something my all. And through my last two films, I think, I've at least established that I have something to offer as an actor."

Janhvi Kapoor continued, "You know, it really hurts when you're putting in the hard work, the sweat and blood, or undergoing the mental turmoil, and some random, anonymous person on the Internet goes like, 'Acting nahi aati toh kyun karti ho, nepotism ki bachchi?' (If you can't act, why do you try, nepo-baby?) It takes all of a second to reduce you to something insignificant."

Towards the end, Janhvi Kapoor said that she respects when someone appreciates her work and suggests how she can improve her performance. "On the other hand, if somebody says, 'You were good in Mili, but you could improve your performance in another film,' then I respect that. You get to a point where you just have to acknowledge that some people are plain sad-for the lack of a better word-and are on a quest to snatch away your happiness," the actress added.

Janhvi Kapoor's films, GoodLuck Jerry and Mili, were well received by the audience. She was also praised for her performances in both films. Janhvi made her debut in Bollywood with Dhadak, alongside Ishaan Khatter in 2018.