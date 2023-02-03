Janhvi Kapoor Has Not Signed A Tamil Film. 'False Rumours,' Tweets Dad Boney Kapoor

Boney Kapoor with daughter Janhvi. (courtesy: boney.kapoor)

After there were rumours aplenty that Janhvi Kapoor has been approached to star alongside Karthi in the Tamil film Paiyaa 2, which will be directed by Linguswamy, her dad Boney Kapoor issued a statement on Friday morning, clarifying that the actress has not signed any Tamil project, without naming anyone. Boney Kapoor's tweet read: "Dear Media Friends, This is to bring to your notice that Janhvi Kapoor has not committed to any Tamil Films at the moment, requesting not to spread false rumors."

Read Boney Kapoor's tweet here:

Dear Media Friends,



This is to bring to your notice that Janhvi Kapoor has not committed to any Tamil Films at the moment, requesting not to spread false rumors. — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) February 3, 2023

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the thriller Mili. She is known for starring in films like Roohi, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Ghost Stories and GoodLuck Jerry among others. Her upcoming projects include Dostana 2, Bawaal and Mr And Mrs Mahi. Janhvi made her big Bollywood debut with Dharma Productions' Dhadak, co-starring Ishaan Khatter.

In terms of work, Boney Kapoor recently produced the thriller Mili, starring daughter Janhvi Kapoor and actor Sunny Kaushal. The film is a Hindi remake of the Malayalam thriller Helen.

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor are late actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor's daughters and Anshula and Arjun Kapoor are film producer Boney Kapoor's children with his first wife Mona Shourie, who died in 2012. Both Arjun and Janhvi are Bollywood actors. Khushi studied at the New York Film Academy and she is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, alongside Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.