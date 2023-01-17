Boney Kapoor's Memory With Sridevi: 'It Was Just Happiness'

Boney Kapoor and Sridevi in a throwback. (courtesy: boney.kapoor)

Boney Kapoor has picked a throwback moment from his family album in memory of his late wife, actress Sridevi. Here, the couple are engaged in a candid conversation. It seems that the picture was clicked at a restaurant. For the caption box, Boney Kapoor wrote, “It was just happiness, a lot of happiness.” Sridevi died on February 24, 2018, in Dubai, where she was attending a family wedding. She was 54. Their daughter, actress Janhvi Kapoor was among the first to drop red hearts under the post. Designer Manish Malhotra followed suit.

Boney Kapoor and Sridevi got married on June 2 in 1996. Here is the picture:

On Sridevi's birthday anniversary, last year, Boney Kapoor picked an adorable postcard from their holiday album and wrote, “Happy Birthday, Jaan.”

For a throwback picture where the two are seen relishing ice cream, Boney Kapoor wrote, “We both had a sweet tooth, she had control of how much to have and me no control.”

Boney Kapoor never misses a chance to remember Sridevi. The producer often shares major blast-from-the-past moments featuring himself and the late actress. Sharing a major moment from their time in Venice, Boney Kapoor wrote, “We drove from Milan to Venice on 7th September 2008 and spent just a few hours in the city , we had made plans of visiting Venice again for longer stay but destiny denied our plans ……….”

On Sridevi's first death anniversary, Boney Kapoor shared a heartwarming note attached to a picture of the actress. He said, “Happy Birthday Jaan, missing you every minute of my life , keep on guiding us , you will remain with us till eternity.”

On the work front, Boney Kapoor will soon be making his acting debut with Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.