Salman Khan's Brother-In-Law Aayush Sharma On Firing Outside Actor's House: 'Tough Time For Us'

Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma has expressed his concerns over the firing incident outside the actor's residence in Mumbai and said that it is a "tough time" for the family.

A few days ago, two men opened fire outside Salman Khan's house in Mumbai. This incident shocked everyone, from his fans, industry friends to his family.

Speaking to ANI, he shared, "We are his family. It is a tough time for us. And we all as a family stand together."

"I believe that at this point of time, it will not be appropriate for me to give any statement or comment because it is a grave situation. A competent Mumbai Police has done a great job in doing what they're doing, and the matter is still under investigation. So, at this stage, I would just say thank you, to everybody who has sent their love and prayers, that means a lot. And as you all know he's (Salman Khan) back to work so am I," added the Antim: The Final Truth actor.

The two men, who came on a motorbike, fired four rounds outside the Galaxy Apartments, where the actor resides, around 5 am on the morning of April 14 and fled. CCTV footage showed that both accused sported caps and carried backpacks.

Escalating the probe into the firing case at Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence, the Mumbai crime branch on Saturday said that three new sections have been added to the FIR against the accused.

The sections under IPC 506(2) (threatening), 115 (abetment), and 201 (tampering with evidence) have been added in the case. Mumbai Crime Branch officials disclosed that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi have been declared wanted accused in connection in the case.

Anmol Bishnoi, younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for the firing outside Salman Khan's house through a Facebook post following the attack.

Earlier, Kutch Police arrested the two accused persons and handed them to the Mumbai Crime Branch. Later, a city court sent the two accused to the custody of the Mumbai Crime Branch until April 25 in connection with the firing incident.

The accused, identified as Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21) from Bihar, were presented before the court after a medical examination.

Salman's brother Arbaaz Khan also reacted to the incident. Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a long post.

He wrote, "The recent incident of firing by two unidentified person in a motorcycle at Galaxy apartment the residence of the Salim Khan family is very disturbing and unnerving. Our family has been taken aback by this shocking incident that took place. Unfortunately, some people claiming to be close to our family and pretending to be the spokesperson have been making loose statements to the media saying it's all a publicity stunt and the family remains unaffected which is not true and these views should not be taken seriously," the statement read.

He also shared that the family is fully cooperating with the Mumbai Police in investigating the matter.

"No member of the Salim Khan family has made any statement regarding this incident to the media. At this time the family is helping and cooperating with the police in the investigation of this untoward incident. We have faith in the Mumbai police and we have been assured they will do everything in their capacity to protect and secure our family. Thank you everyone for your love and support," Arbaaz wrote.

After the news of the firing broke, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke to Salman over the phone regarding the incident. Shinde also discussed with the Mumbai Police Commissioner and suggested increasing Salman Khan's security.

