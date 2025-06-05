Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin Part Ways After Dating For 8 Years: Report

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have reportedly split after eight years of on-again, off-again dating. Insiders claim this separation feels final, but representatives have not commented on the matter. The couple was last seen together in Malibu on May 16, shortly before the split was reported.

Looks like there's trouble in 'paradise' for Fifty Shades star Dakota Johnson and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, yet again. The couple, who have been in an on-again, off-again relationship for the last eight years, finally have parted ways, reported People magazine.

"It feels final this time," an insider told the publication.

Representatives for neither Johnson (35) nor Martin (48) have commented on the alleged split.

The report comes weeks after they were photographed together in Malibu on May 16.

In January, Johnson and Martin made headlines when they arrived in Mumbai for Coldplay's two concerts as part of the Music of the Spheres World Tour. They were also spotted visiting local landmarks like the Siddhivinayak Temple, Shri Babulnath Temple and Marine Drive.

After the concerts concluded, the two also went to the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj.

Several images of Martin and Johnson taking the holy dip at the Triveni Sangam went viral on social media at the time.

The images are out.



Chris Martin & Dakota Johnson taking a dip at holy Sangam at Maha Kumbh, Prayagraj. pic.twitter.com/ljjIkFsb2c — Lucknow Development Index (@lucknow_updates) February 1, 2025

According to the photos, Martin kept his look simple in black shorts, while Johnson embraced Indian tradition by wearing an ethnic outfit. In a heartwarming moment, Martin was also seen folding his hands and praying.

Johnson and Martin were first romantically linked back in 2017, when they were spotted enjoying a sushi date in Los Angeles. The couple has since been seen together at various public events.

Last March, an insider told People magazine Johnson and Martin got engaged "years" ago after they sparked engagement rumours in 2020. They were, however, "in no rush to get married" at the time.

Before dating Johnson, Martin was married to Oscar winning-actor Gwyneth Paltrow. They exchanged vows in 2003 and officially parted ways in 2015. They are parents to two children - a daughter, Apple Martin, and a son, Moses Martin.

On the work front, Johnson will next be seen in Materialists, directed by Celine Song of Past Lives fame. In the upcoming romantic comedy, the actor essaye the role of a young matchmaker based in New York City, who unexpectedly finds herself torn between the charm of her seemingly perfect match (Pedro Pascal) and lingering feelings for an imperfect ex boyfriend (Chris Evans).

Zoe Winters, Marin Ireland, Dasha Nekrasova, Louisa Jacobson, and Sawyer Spielberg also round out the cast of the film. Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release Materialists in Indian cinemas on June 13.

Martin is currently busy with Music of the Spheres World Tour. The band is next scheduled to perform in Las Vegas on June 6 and 7.

Also read | Dakota Johnson Is The OG Supportive Girlfriend, In Mumbai With Chris Martin