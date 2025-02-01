Coldplay's Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson Take Holy Dip At Triveni Sangam

Coldplay has officially wrapped up the India leg of their Music of the Spheres World Tour with a grand performance in Ahmedabad on Republic Day. After their final concert in the country, frontman Chris Martin and his girlfriend, actress Dakota Johnson, headed to the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj.

Now, a video of the couple taking a dip in the holy waters has surfaced online. In the video posted on X (formerly Twitter), Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson are seen joining devotees at Triveni Sangam during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.

Chris kept it casual in black shorts, while Dakota embraced the cultural vibe in a traditional ensemble. At one point, the singer was seen folding his hands in prayer.

The side note read, “Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson took a sangam snan at Kumbh Mela - talk about a crossover episode!” Take a look:

Chris Martin & Dakota Johnson took a sangam snan at Kumbh Mela - talk about a crossover episode! pic.twitter.com/JZI54GYjLN — Samarth (@iamstake) January 31, 2025

On January 27), Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson were seen arriving at Prayagraj. In a video uploaded on X by news agency ANI, the couple were clicked inside a car. Chris made goofy faces at the camera. Dakota appeared shy, covering her head before stepping out of the vehicle.

The caption said, “WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Co-founder of the rock band Coldplay and singer Chris Martin at Prayagraj Maha Kumbh Mela 2025"

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Co-founder of the rock band Coldplay & singer Chris Martin at Prayagraj #MahaKumbhMela2025 pic.twitter.com/D7jjT0yf8n — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2025

Coldplay took audiences into a frenzy after a power-packed performance at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on January 25 and 26.

Chris Martin won hearts all over again on the final day as he greeted the crowd with "Happy Republic Day, India!" He also sang his rendition of Vande Mataram, prompting loud cheers from fans.

Chris Martin thanked the crowd for making the musical night memorable. He said, “Dhanyawaad pyaare dosto. Aap sab ka bohat swagat hai hamare show me. Aap sabka bohat dhanyawaad ki aapne hume yaha perform karne ka mauka diya. Ahmedabad me aake bohat hum bohat khushi ho rahi hai. Aur namaste aap sabko jo hume live stream par dekh rahe hai. That is every Hindi word I ever learned in my whole life. So thank you.”

Coldplay will resume their Music of the Spheres World Tour on April 8 in Hong Kong.