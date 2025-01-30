Grammys 2025 Performances: Chris Martin, Stevie Wonder, John Legend On List

Chris Martin is on a roll! After electrifying crowds in India, the Coldplay frontman is now gearing up to bring his magic to one of the grandest music nights of the year—the Grammy Awards on February 2.

The official account of the Recording Academy confirmed the news on X (formerly Twitter). Sharing an image of Chris Martin, the Academy wrote, “Chris Martin of Coldplay will join our roster of performers at this year's GRAMMYs.”

Chris Martin of @coldplay will join our roster of performers at this year's #GRAMMYs.



Watch the GRAMMY Awards this Sunday, Feb. 2 at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT on @CBS and @paramountplus: https://t.co/2asm4kwpD3 pic.twitter.com/DoNN3xzHQJ — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) January 29, 2025

The 2025 ceremony promises to be different, with a series of special performances planned. The Recording Academy recently announced a lineup of incredible artists who will pay tribute to music legends and the vibrant city of Los Angeles.

The Awards will also pay tribute to the legendary Quincy Jones. Apart from Chris Martin, the impressive roster of performers, including Stevie Wonder, Cynthia Erivo, Lainey Wilson, Herbie Hancock, Brittany Howard, Brad Paisley, Janelle Monáe, John Legend, Sheryl Crow, St. Vincent and Jacob Collier. Previously announced acts include Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, Doechii, Raye, Sabrina Carpenter, Shakira and Teddy Swims.

Fans can catch all the action live on Monday, February 3, 6:30 am IST on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Before the main event, the Grammy Awards Premiere ceremony will take place at 12:30 p.m. PT, streaming live on the Recording Academy's YouTube channel and live.grammy.com.

The Premiere Ceremony lineup is equally stacked, featuring performances from Yolanda Adams, Wayne Brady, Deborah Cox, Scott Hoying, Angelique Kidjo, and Taj Mahal, alongside current nominees Joe Bonamassa, Joyce DiDonato, Béla Fleck, Renée Fleming, Muni Long, and Kelli O'Hara.

Presenters include Bob Clearmountain, Rhiannon Giddens, Queen Sheba, Anoushka Shankar and Jimmy Jam.