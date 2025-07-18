Oh S***": Chris Martin After Kiss Cam Captures Astronomer CEO's 'Affair'

At first glance, they looked like a couple enjoying what they had perhaps waited for, for a long time - a Coldplay concert in their city. But the moment the British band's kiss camera captured them, they were caught off guard, looking for cover.

Turned out they were Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company's HR head, Kristin Cabot. On Wednesday, they attended the Coldplay concert in Boston, where they engaged in some public display of affection on the jumbotron. As they saw themselves on the giant screens around the venue, they broke away from their hug and tried to duck out of sight.

Band frontman Chris Martin joked, "Either they're having an affair or they're just really shy."

He then expressed remorse over unintentionally calling them out and said, "Oh s**t, I hope we didn't do something bad."

Coldplay's Chris Martin after unknowingly exposing Astronomer CEO's alleged affair with his HR chief:



“I hope we didn't do something bad…” pic.twitter.com/fDJx8ZYERF — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) July 17, 2025

The video went viral online, with many questioning Byron's behaviour considering his marital status.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Andy Byron became the CEO of the New York-based AI firm Astronomer in July 2023. Before this, he held senior positions at companies like Lacework, Cybereason, Fuze, BMC Software, BladeLogic and VeriCenter.

Between 2017 and 2019, Byron was the Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at Cybereason. He was responsible for leading its global sales and channel team. The company established a global presence in the EPP market and grew from five million Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) to over 70 million ARR with a 1 billion valuation during his tenure as CRO.

The businessman is married to Megan Kerrigan, with whom he shares two children. The family resides in the neighbouring town of Northborough.

Megan Kerrigan, who serves as an Associate Director of Lower School and Hope Graham Program Admissions at the Bancroft School, removed her surname from her Facebook page shortly after the controversial video featuring her husband went viral.

Byron hired Kristin Cabot as the HR head of his company in November 2024. In a statement released at the time, he said, "Kristin's exceptional leadership and deep enterprise in talent management, employee engagement, and scaling people strategies will be critical as we continue our rapid trajectory."