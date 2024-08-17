Dakota Johnson And Chris Martin Are "Happily Together", Confirms Actress' Representative

There is no trouble in paradise for Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin. A day after reports circulated that the couple had split, a report in People confirmed that the Coldplay frontman and Fifty Shades of Grey actress have not gone “separate ways.” A representative for the actress told the publication that they are “happily together.” The rep added, “They've had ups and downs, but now they're definitely back on.” The report also mentioned that the couple is “going strong.”

On Friday, Daily Mail reported that Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin ended their 7-year relationship and called off the engagement. A source told the newspaper, “Chris and Dakota have tried desperately hard over the past few months to make their relationship work. They'll always have love for each other but they've both come to the conclusion the relationship cannot be sustained long-term.”

The source added, “They're both busy people, Chris has been in Europe with Coldplay and they both have personal priorities, passions and work commitments that don't naturally intertwine with each other. They wanted it to work but it just hasn't, and they've now accepted it is best to move on.”

In March, Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin got engaged, as per reports. However, the couple has never announced their engagement.

Chris Martin got married to actress Gwyneth Paltrow in 2003. The couple parted ways in 2015. Chris and Gwyneth share two kids - Apple Martin and Moses Martin.

Chris Martin and Dakota Dakota Johnson were first romantically linked in 2017, when the two were spotted on a sushi date together in Los Angeles.