Gwyneth Paltrow On Giving Up Film Roles For Children: 'Didn't Feel Like Sacrifice At The Time'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: gwynethpaltrow)

Actor Gwyneth Paltrow has talked about the "sacrifices" she made as a mother of two children. She shared that she gave up some incredible roles for her family, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

During her appearance on the American daytime TV talk show Today With Hoda & Jenna, hosted by Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, she said that she gave some incredible roles for her daughter and son. She shares her daughter Apple, 19, and son Moses, 18, with ex-husband Chris Martin. She is currently married to Brad Falchuk.

"I mean it's funny because it didn't feel like a sacrifice to me at the time, but if I look back at it through a cultural lens, I think like, wow, if people know that I didn't do this movie or that movie, they'd be quite shocked," she added.

Paltrow has been part of a number of movies including the 'Iron Man' franchise, 'Shakespeare in Love' and 'Sliding Doors', but she became much more selective when she had children.

"....Well, it's kind of ironic because I really stepped away from acting when Apple was born," she said at the time. "The last time I was in every scene of a movie was when I was pregnant with her. When I had her, it just, everything felt redefined for me, and I thought, 'I'm not sure that I want to do this so much as a career. I definitely don't want to.... I'm not going to go away for months on end.'"

And while Paltrow has been busy with her other endeavours, she recently told Roberts Rassi that she "never says never" to the idea of returning to a movie set, as per The Hollywood Reporter.