Ishq Vishk Rebound Song Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar Makes Shahid Kapoor Nostalgic: '21 Years And The Track...'

Shahid Kapoor shared this image. (Image courtesy: shahidkapoor)

Ishq Vishk Rebound song Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar, that released on Tuesday, left Shahid Kapoor all excited and nostalgic. The song featuring Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal resonated with not only fans but also Shahid Kapoor, who was an integral part of the OG Ishq Vishq film. Soon after the track was released, Shahid Kapoor shared the song on his Instagram feed and wrote, “21 years and the track still sounds fresh. All the best guys! This one will always be special.” Check it out here:

A few days back, talking to News18, Rohit Saraf opened up about stepping into the shoes of Shahid Kapoor and the pressure that comes with it. The actor, who made his debut with Dear Zindagi shared, “More than pressure, there's a lot of gratitude. Because I feel like this is an opportunity not many people get and I don't want to dilute that by putting that kind of pressure on myself. Sab itna aapass mein pressure bolte rehte hai, I feel like I should start taking pressure because in all honesty, abhi tak I wasn't taking any; it's not like a remake of the first Ishq Vishk, it's not a sequel of the first Ishq Vishk. The only thing that is common between the two films is that they belong to the same franchise. It's a new story altogether. It's a love story about Gen Z, what they go through, and it is kinda exciting.”

When asked if he has had the chance to speak with Shahid Kapoor, he shared, “I actually haven't had the chance to speak with Shahid. But I would love to. So, if Shahid Sir, if you are watching this, I'm gonna wait for the day, I get to speak with you, because I just wanna say thank you.”

Apart from Rohit Saraf, Ishq Vishk Rebound also marks the debut of Hrithik Roshan's cousin sister Pashmina Roshan. Jibraan Khan and Naila Grrewal also play titular roles in the film.