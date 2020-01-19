Ishaan Khatter's Heartbreaking Post On Death Of Grandmother: 'You'll Never Be Forgotten'

Ishaan Khatter shared this throwback picture. (courtesy ishaankhatter)

Dhadak actor Ishaan Khatter announced the death of his grandmother Khadija Azeem (Neelima Azeem's mother) in his latest Instagram post on Saturday. Ishaan shared a few throwback pictures and accompanied it along with an extensive post. The 24-year-old actor wrote: "Ammi... You instilled wit, fire, knowledge, perseverance, purpose and meaning in all of us. Freedom fighter, writer, translator, editor, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, friend, confidant - you were so many things and more. They don't make them like you anymore. Blessed to have had you in my life. I'll carry a small piece of your vast presence with me always. You'll never be forgotten by anybody whose life you deeply impacted."

In his post, Ishaan shared a background of all the pictures that he shared of his mother Neelima Azeem and his grandmother. "In the first picture on the left, my nani - Khadija Azeem - with her sister and my grand aunt, Shahida ammi. Here she is beaming proudly at her elder grandson's wedding reception. The second picture is her with her two children, my Mamoo and my mother and the third is her with her favourite aunt and mom," read an excerpt from Ishaan's post.

Take a look at Ishaan Khatter's post here:

Meanwhile, actor Rajesh Khattar, who was previously married to Neelima Azeem, commented on his son Ishaan's post: "An accomplished woman , her zest for life was infectious, she and her husband Anwar Azeem sahib's influence on my life just seeped in organically and somewhere helped in making me the person I am today. Rest in peace Ammi. You will always be in our hearts."

Screenshot of Rajesh Khattar's comment on Ishaan's post.

Ishaan Khatter, who stepped into the film industry with Beyond The Clouds, starred in the 2018 film Dhadak, opposite Janhvi Kapoor. The actor will next be seen in Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy and Khaali Peeli, alongside Ananya Panday.