Ishaan Khatter And Vishal Jethwa On Why <i>Homebound</i>, India's Oscar Entry, Is An "Urgent Call To Action"

Neeraj Ghaywan's second feature film, Homebound, starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, has been named India's official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the Oscars 2026. The film was released in theatres on September 26. The leading men of the film, Ishaan and Vishal, shared their thoughts about the film being chosen for the Oscar race in an exclusive conversation with NDTV.

Speaking to NDTV, Ishaan says, "I'm really proud that this film is representing India, more so because of the message it carries. It has a very subliminal message but it is a film that almost urges humanity, compassion and understanding in the viewer."

Talking about the film's direct impact, which triggers our "dormant humanity," Ishaan says, "It's an urgent call to action for the dormant humanity in us to come alive and acknowledge certain harsh realities that we are living amidst."

"When we read stories about people, be it marginalised communities or migrants... People in our society who are easy to overlook because we look at them in statistics and numbers, somehow it makes it easier for us to feel sorry and forget. Our attempt was to zoom in on the lives of two such people and humanise them. To show you the differences and appeal to your common humanity. We connected with them," Ishaan, who played Mohammed Shoaib Ali in the film, says.

Vishal Jethwa played the character of Chandan Kumar, a Dalit aspirant who ticks 'general category' in a form to escape society's brutal attack on his "reserved" privileges.

Speaking to NDTV, Vishal says, "I'm really happy that this film has been sent as India's Oscar entry. This is an important film. I hope the movie's message is conveyed. This shouldn't become one of those films about which people talked a lot but forgot about when they reached home. I hope it can bring change in people's lives."

"It is a conversation starter. I don't expect people to completely change their thought process or ideology after watching the film... But films can influence people, it's a powerful weapon to change society. I hope people don't just go 'wow' about Homebound but it also brings about some change," Vishal says.

About Homebound

Homebound is a poignant tale of Chandan Kumar and Mohammed Shoaib Ali, who aspire to lead a life with "ijjat." Coming from financially weak backgrounds, they aspire for money and comfort but not at the expense of their "ijjat" (honour). Neeraj Ghaywan shows the "casual" casteism and anti-minority attitudes prevalent in everyday conversations. The magnitude of Shoaib and Chandan's hardships reached its zenith when the pandemic led them to an uncertain future.