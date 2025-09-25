<i>Homebound</i>: Censor Board Demands 11 Changes In India's Oscar Entry Ahead Of Release

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound for release only after 11 modifications, including trimming 77 seconds of footage and altering a cricket match scene by 32 seconds. The Dharma Productions venture, starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, is set to release on September 26. Adding to its spotlight, the film has also been chosen as India's official entry to the Oscars this year.

What's Happening

According to Bollywood Hungama, the Examining Committee (EC) of the CBFC had raised several objections, pushing the film to the Revising Committee (RC). The RC eventually cleared it with a U/A 16+ certificate on September 12, but only after issuing 11 changes.

The changes include muting or replacing words at six places, removing a five-second dialogue "Aloo gobhi...khaate hai," and deleting a two-second visual of a man performing puja. A dialogue at the 21-minute mark was muted and replaced with another shot, while the word "gyaan" was also removed.

The most significant intervention happened during a key cricket match scene, where 32 seconds of dialogues and visuals were cut. Additional edits included removing a 16-second sequence, a 20-second shot, and muting a two-second dialogue. Even visuals of a passing car were modified to suit the CBFC's guidelines.

With these changes, the film's runtime now stands at 122 minutes (2 hours and 2 minutes).

Background

Homebound follows the story of two childhood friends from a small North Indian village who dream of becoming police officers to earn dignity and respect. As they move closer to achieving their goal, rising desperation and systemic challenges begin to test their friendship.

Meanwhile, Homebound is a critically acclaimed film celebrated at Cannes, Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), and now the Oscars. It has garnered praise for its compelling storytelling, exceptional performances, and artistic direction, marking it as a standout in global cinema and a strong contender for prestigious awards and international recognition.