Neeraj Ghaywan Explains Why It Took 10 Years To Make His Second Film <i>Homebound</i>

Neeraj Ghaywan, who directed the critically acclaimed film Masaan, has made his next film Homebound after a gap of 10 years. During a recent press meet for the film, he was asked why it took so long to make his second feature.

Neeraj shared his thoughts in detail. He mentioned that he himself has been trying to answer this question over the past 10 years, but has "never found a concrete answer."

However, the filmmaker realised that he wanted to create something that would truly inspire him from within. "I am extremely and deeply hungry to make something that forces me to get out of bed and scream and want to create it," Neeraj said.

He clarified that it was not about achieving greatness, but about creating something that would touch him deeply. Neeraj said he wanted to be part of a work that would make him feel connected to a larger universe and consciousness beyond our existence. His primary aim was to contribute meaningfully to it.

Neeraj shared that during this period, he travelled across the country. "I travelled all around the country, and at one point, I was obsessed with making a film on farmer suicides, and then there was a biopic I was about to make. I also made a few short films and TV shows, but nothing moved me from within," he added.

Ultimately, Neeraj said that Homebound inspired him the most because it uses friendship as a medium. He said, "The biggest thing that drove me to make this film was friendship as a vessel. Through friendship, you can convey so many things."

Neeraj further explained, "I would say that friendship and companionship make a big difference. This film talks about friendship, showing that through it, you can convey metaphors for many things-not just about two friends, but also two families, two groups, two societies, and even the gap between urban and rural areas. We should think about bringing friendship to a common point for everyone."

The film Homebound is releasing on September 26 in Indian theaters. Notably, the movie has already participated in the Cannes and Toronto Film Festivals, where it received significant appreciation.

Homebound is produced under the Dharma Productions banner, with Martin Scorsese as its executive producer.