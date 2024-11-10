Advertisement

Is Ishq 2 On The Cards? Here's What Aamir Khan And Ajay Devgn Said

Ishq was directed by Indra Kumar

Read Time: 2 mins
Is <i>Ishq 2</i> On The Cards? Here's What Aamir Khan And Ajay Devgn Said
Ajay Devgn and Aamir Khan at the event
New Delhi:

Ajay Devgn and Aamir Khan attended the muhurat ceremony of Milap Zaveri's next film Tera Yaar Hoon Main in Mumbai on Saturday. The superstars collaborated on the 1997 film Ishq, which was directed by Indra Kumar, who is the producer of the film Tera Yaar Hoon Main. Pictures and videos from the event are already viral, making fans walk down the memory lane. Aamir and Ajay teased fans with the sequel of the 1997 classic. The Singham Again actor said at the event, "I was just telling him we had so much fun on the set of Ishq, we should do another one." Aamir Khan agreed with the actor and said, "We should yaar," quoted Pinkvilla.

For the unversed, the 1997 hit film Ishq starred Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Juhi Chawla, and Kajol in the lead roles. The film received mixed reviews and became the third highest-grossing film of that year.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn was last seen in Singham Again, which is running in the theatres. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared Singham Again's Monday box office numbers on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, "After scoring a superb total in its opening weekend, coinciding with #Diwali festivities, there was widespread speculation that Singham Again might face a dip on Monday, the first working day. However, the Monday numbers have silenced both doubters and naysayers. Singham Again delivers a super-solid total on the crucial Monday, defying all expectations and projections... It continues to resonate strongly with its core audience - the masses - as well as with devoted Singham fans."  

Singham Again has been collectively produced by Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande under the banners of Reliance Entertainment, Jio Studios, Rohit Shetty Picturez, Devgn Films and Cinergy.

Ishq 2, Ishq, Aamir Khan
