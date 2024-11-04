Chunky Panday Reveals His Career "Faded Out" Following Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Govinda's Rise: "I Did Get Lost"

Chunky Panday has wowed cinephiles with his versatile performances over his impressive three-decade career. From the '80s and '90s to the present day, the veteran actor has consistently graced the big screen. Recently, Chunky Panday candidly admitted that he felt overshadowed in the late '80s and early '90s by the rise of stars like Govinda, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn. He said, “I got lost. I came when the galaxy was exploding– 1986 was Govinda, I came in 87, the next year was Aamir, Salman came in 1989 and Ajay was in 1990. So, they just kept coming, these big superstars. I did get lost, and I enjoyed my honeymoon for exactly a year. That whole year of 1988 was fantastic for me, and then, everything just faded out,” in an interview with Indian Express.

Chunky Panday believes that a lot of people entered the industry at the same time, but he doesn't place blame on anyone else. Instead, he takes responsibility for his own journey.

The actor added, “I was that young blood who always wanted to keep working and was taking on any kind of work, trying to make money. Then, you can't chart your career very well because your priorities become very different. But then again, there is also a lot of luck involved. If I had to re-live my life, I will still go through the same process because I have also enjoyed my ups and downs. Let me tell you, downs are also great. Nobody is watching you; you are not being judged when you are down– you can do anything".

Chunky Panday made his film debut in 1987 with Aag Hi Aag. After that, he appeared in several projects, including Khatron Ke Khiladi, Mitti Aur Sona, Ghar Ka Chiraag, Gola Barood, Aaj Ke Shahenshah, Parda Hai Parda, Aakhri Chetawani, Insaniyat, Housefull franchise and the list goes on and on. He will be next seen in Vijay 69. The film, headlined by Anupam Kher, is set to release on Netflix on November 8.