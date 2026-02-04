Is <i>Family Business</i> A <i>Succession</i> Rip-Off? Director Hansal Mehta Reacts To Comparisons

Netflix's upcoming drama, Family Business, announced under the Next On Netflix 2026 India slate, has already sparked conversations among viewers. With its focus on power struggles, wealth, and family dynamics within a business empire, the series has been compared to global hits like Succession and Billions.

However, director and co-creator Hansal Mehta has firmly addressed these comparisons, calling them superficial and misleading.

Hansal Mehta Dismisses 'Lazy' Comparisons

Responding to early chatter likening Family Business to Western corporate dramas, Hansal Mehta expressed his disappointment over what he described as oversimplified assumptions.

"Lazy comparisons. Liking Succession or Billions doesn't make every story about power or families a remake. It's the same as calling every crime saga The Godfather, or every political drama House of Cards," he said.

Mehta pointed out that stories centred on ambition, influence, and rivalry naturally invite parallels, but that does not mean they share the same creative DNA.

He further added, "A corporate backdrop may invite surface-level comparisons, but Family Business is not adapted from, inspired by, or remotely similar to Succession in its story, plot, or characters. It is a wholly original Indian series, drawn from multiple Indian corporate battles and family dynamics unique to our culture. I'm a huge admirer of both shows, but our show has its own identity, rooted in a very different socio-cultural, emotional, and economic world."

About Family Business

Family Business explores the turbulent world of corporate succession and personal ambition. The story follows a visionary billionaire who prepares a promising tycoon to take over India's largest conglomerate. However, months into the role, the successor is abruptly removed, forcing him into a fierce battle for control.

What follows is a high-stakes war, marked by broken alliances, exposed secrets, and shifting loyalties. As legacy, blood ties, and power collide, the once-respected business empire begins to unravel.

The series features Anil Kapoor and Vijay Varma in lead roles. Actress Rhea Chakraborty also marks her return to the screen with this project after her last appearance in Chehre (2021), alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.

