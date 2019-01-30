Is Dostana 2 On The Cards? What Karan Johar Tweeted

Karan Johar shared this photo (Image courtesy: Instagram)

For a while now, several media reports have stated that actors like Alia Bhatt or Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra are being considered for Karan Johar's Dostana 2. However, filmmaker Karan Johar dismissed the reports and recently tweeted that 'no actor has been officially approached' for the film. Months ago, it was reported that Alia Bhatt has been roped in to play the lead and later, Janhvi Kapoor's name came up. The reports stated that Janhvi will be cast opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Dostana 2. "For the record, no one has been officially approached for Dostana 2. Some thoughts and ideas are underway but nothing official has moved," read Karan Johar's tweet.

For the record.....NO ONE has been officially approached for DOSTANA 2!!!! Some thoughts and ideas are underway but nothing official has moved...... — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 30, 2019

It isn't for the first time that Karan Johar has dismissed speculations related to Dostana 2. In August last year, he rubbished the rumours in another tweet: "Hello, all news circulating about Dostana 2 is untrue. Lots of speculation which is entirely baseless."

Hello!!! All news circulating about DOSTANA 2 is untrue!!! Lots of speculation which is entirely baseless!!! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 20, 2018

Dostana released in 2008 and the blockbuster film featured Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan in lead roles. Dostana was directed by Tarun Mansukhani and also featured Bobby Deol too in a cameo.

As of now, Karan Johar's upcoming films as a producer are Kesari, Kalank, Student of the Year 2, Drive and Brahmastra. Meanwhile, he will be directing Takht, a period drama, which stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal.

Karan Johar had launched Janhvi Kapoor in Bollywood with the 2018 film Dhadak while Alia Bhatt had made her film debut with another film of his in 2012, titled Student Of The Year, also starring Sidharth Malhotra.