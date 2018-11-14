10 Years Of Dostana: Abhishek Bachchan Relives Fond Memories

Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Kirron Kher in Dostana (Courtesy bachchan)

Highlights "A group of friends came together and made a fun film," wrote Abhishek "All of it is still so fresh and vivid in my mind," he added Dostana was directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Karan Johar produced it

As Dostana clocked 10 years on Wednesday, Abhishek Bachchan celebrated the film's anniversary with a heart-warming post on Instagram and also accompanied it with BTS photos from the sets of the film. In his post, Abhishek shared how the journey of Dostana began in 2005 when director Tarun Mansukhani and producer Karan Johar for the first shared the idea of the film with him. "2005 was the first time Karan Johar and Tarun Mansukhani told me the idea of Dostana. I still remember driving with Tarun to a location in New Jersey for the shooting of Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna from Manhattan (Tarun was the first assistant director on the film) when he made me hear a scratch recording of the song Kuch Kam. That was the beginning of our journey to make Dostana," wrote the actor.

Dostana, which released in 2018, also featured Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham and Kirron Kher. The Tarun Mansukhani-directed film was among the highest grossers of that year. Dostana also received nine Filmfare nominations , including Best Film, Best Actor and Best Music director. Abhishek added that it's been a decade since the film released but the memories are still "fresh" and "vivid" in his mind. "We started the shooting and within a few months completed and released the film. The rest, as they say, is history! Nothing about Dostana - for me- has got anything to do with history. All of it is still so fresh and vivid in my mind. But more importantly in my heart! A group of friends came together and made a fun film and had a ball making it. And it showed," Abhishek added.

In his note, Abhishek also thanked Karan Johar and Tarun Mansukhani for their "constant support and love". "All of this was possible because one (very small) boy worked tirelessly and diligently and held our hands and directed us all the way, Tarun Mansukhani. You are and always will be the soul of the film and I can never thank you enough. The one person you (Tarun) should be thanking profusely is Karan Johar. KJ, thank you for believing in all of us to make this film. Thank you for allowing us to make it the way we wanted to. But most of all. Thank you for the constant love and support you always give me. This film which completes 10 years today would not have been possible without your vision and belief!"

Dostana, a romantic-comedy, featured Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham in primary roles. Sameer Kapoor (Abhishek Bachchan) and Kunal Chopra (John Abraham) pretend to be a gay couple for their own interests. The duo share an apartment with Neha (Priyanka Chopra) but twist in the tale comes when both Sam and Kunal fall for her.

Meanwhile, Abhiskek Bachchan was recently seen in Manmarziyaan, his first film in two years. Abhishek will also be seen with wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Anurag Kashyap's next project, tentatively titled Gulab Jamun.