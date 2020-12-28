Irrfan Khan's Last Film The Song Of Scorpions To Release Next Year

Irrfan Khan in The Song Of Scorpions. (courtesy taranadarsh)

Highlights The film was directed by Anup Singh

Irrfan Khan died in April this year

The film also starred Golshifteh Farahani and Waheeda Rehman

Irrfan Khan's last film The Song Of Scorpions is slated to release next year. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh, in his latest tweet, announced the news on social media on Monday. "Irrfan's last movie...The Song Of Scorpions - to release in 2021... Directed By Anup Singh... Presented By Panorama Spotlight and 70mm Talkies," tweeted Taran Adarsh. The Song Of Scorpions, which also stars Iranian actress Golshifteh Farahani and veteran Bollywood actor Waheeda Rehman, had its premiere at the 70th Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland in 2017. However, it has not had a theatrical release yet. Irrfan Khan played the role of a camel trader in the film.

IRRFAN'S LAST MOVIE... #Irrfan's last film - #TheSongOfScorpions - to release in 2021... Directed by Anup Singh... Presented by Panorama Spotlight and 70mm Talkies. pic.twitter.com/RHJzxNYbXl — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 28, 2020

Earlier this year, Irrfan Khan's son Babil shared a throwback picture of the late actor in a still from the film The Song Of Scorpions. In the picture, Irrfan could be seen sitting in front of a camel. Babil wrote: "He had this strange understanding of rain. I cannot compare it to anything that I have ever experienced. He could only explain it to me through the limits within what words would let him, but there was a connection that I cannot envelop even in the most beautiful language; only the desert could show, oh my god, what the rain did to him."

Irrfan Khan, star of international films such as Life Of Pi, The Amazing Spider-Man, returned to Mumbai some months ago after surgery and treatment in London. Irrfan Khan is survived by his wife and two sons, Babil and Ayan. He died at the age of 53 in Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on April 29. He had been battling cancer and his health worsened after a colon infection.

Over a span of 30 years, Irrfan Khan starred in several critically acclaimed as well as commercially successful films. Maqbool, Haasil, Paan Singh Tomar, Haider, Piku, The Lunchbox, Talvar and the Academy Award-nominated Salaam Bombay! are just a few of them. The actor who acquired a star status over the years, also featured in international projects like The Namesake, Life Of Pi, Inferno, Slumdog Millionaire and The Warrior among others. His last project was Angrezi Medium, co-starring Kareena Kapoor, Radhika Madan and Dimple Kapadia.