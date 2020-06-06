Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Writes About His Father's 'Strange Understanding Of Rain'

Irrfan Khan in a still from The Song Of Scorpions (courtesy babil.i.k)

Highlights Irrfan's son Babil shared a film still of the actor

Babil posted about Irrfan Khan's love for rain

The still appears to be from 'The Song Of Scorpions'

Amongst Irrfan Khan's off-beat range of movies was 2017 film The Song Of Scorpions, in which he played the role of a camel trader. Irrfan Khan died on April 29. He was 53. On Friday, Irrfan Khan's son Babil shared a still of the actor from The Song Of Scorpions, to talk about his love for rain. "He had this strange understanding of rain. I cannot compare it to anything that I have ever experienced. He could only explain it to me through the limits within what words would let him, but there was a connection that I cannot envelop even in the most beautiful language; only the desert could show, oh my god, what the rain did to him," read the caption on Babil's Instagram - he has an unverified profile which is followed by celebs such as Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium director Homi Adajania, Rajkummar Rao, Ishaan Khatter, Dia Mirza among others.

Just a day earlier, Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar wrote in an emotional Facebook post that the Mumbai rain reminded her of Irrfan. "Thank you so much. I hear you. Yes, I know it's from you to me and it touched my body and soul. Between the two realms, we have the rain connecting us," read her post, shared with a throwback photo of the late actor. In her send-off note for Irrfan, Sutapa had written earlier: "The only thing I have a grudge against him is; he has spoiled me for life."

Babil's Instagram is studded with throwback gems, featuring his father, offering a better glimpse into the soul of Irrfan Khan as a person, not just an actor.

Irrfan Khan was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, after which he took a break from acting as he underwent treatment in London. He returned to India for filming Angrezi Medium but didn't attend the promotions. Directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium remains Irrfan's last movie.