'I Know It's From You To Me': Mumbai Rain Reminds Irrfan Khan's Wife Sutapa Sikdar Of Him

Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar wrote an emotional note on Thursday, remembering the actor, who died on April 29. He was 53. In her Facebook post, Ms Sikdar shared a throwback memory of Irrfan Khan taking a swim in a lake, along with glimpses of an overcast sky and the Mumbai rains - the city was hit by heavy rain this morning, a day after cyclone Nisarga hit the Maharashtra coast. "Thank you so much. I hear you. Yes, I know it's from you to me and it touched my body and soul. Between the two realms, we have the rain connecting us," Ms Sikdar wrote in her post, addressing Irrfan Khan.

Just days ago, Sutapa dedicated a beautiful note to Irrfan, borrowing words from poet Rumi: "Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and right doing there is a field. I'll meet you there. When the soul lies down in that grass the world is too full to talk about." She added this bit in her own words: "It's just a matter of time... milenge baaten karenge... Till we meet again."

Irrfan Khan, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, died in Mumbai on April 29. Irrfan is survived by his wife Sutapa and their sons Babil and Ayan. In her send-off note for Irrfan, just days after the actor's death, Ms Sikdar wrote a heart-wrenching note and here's an excerpt: "The only thing I have a grudge against him is; he has spoiled me for life. His strive for perfection doesn't let me settle for ordinary in anything. There was a rhythm which he always saw in everything, even in cacophony and chaos, so I have learnt to sing and dance to the music of that rhythm, even with my tone-deaf voice and two left feet."

Irrfan Khan was last seen in Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium, which released earlier this year.