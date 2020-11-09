Irrfan Khan And Wife Sutapa Sikdar In A Beautiful Memory, All Thanks To Son Babil

Highlights
Irrfan Khan and Sutapa Sikdar's son Babil made our day by sharing a throwback picture of the late actor on Instagram. Babil, who often updates his Instagram profile with vintage pictures of Irrfan Khan, did something similar on Monday. He made a trip down memory lane and dug out an old picture of the actor and his wife adorably posing for the camera. Babil accompanied the photo with a beautiful poem. "It's true, time does indeed slow down in the spaces between your breaths. And once you've dreamed of more, how could you settle for less. Perhaps, it was over because you knew. Or perhaps, because I grew. But the sky isn't so blue, when the sun is setting over you," he wrote.
Irrfan Khan died in a Mumbai hospital on April 29 at the age of 53 after a long battle with cancer.
Check out Babil's post here:
Since Irrfan Khan's death, Babil has been sharing beautiful old pictures of the actor on social media. In one of his previous posts, Babil posted a throwback to when Irrfan saw him perform on stage for the first time. "Probably the first time he saw me perform on stage," he wrote.
We have picked a few old pictures of Irrfan Khan posted by Babil for you, check them out here:
Death is painful for the living, for those dearest to your heart, but you taught me that death is only the beginning. So I'm here celebrating your life in my mind, divine bitter-sweetness. I was listening to 'The Beatles' then you got me obsessed with 'The Doors' and we used to sing along. I sing those songs still now, I feel you then.
You know one of the most important things my father taught me as a student of cinema? Before I went to film school, he warned me that I'll have to prove my self as Bollywood is seldom respected in world cinema and at these moments I must inform about the indian cinema that's beyond our controlled Bollywood. Unfortunately, it did happen. Bollywood was not respected, no awareness of 60's - 90's Indian cinema or credibility of opinion. There was literally one single lecture in the world cinema segment about indian cinema called 'Bollywood and Beyond', that too gone through in a class full of chuckles. it was tough to even get a sensible conversation about the real Indian cinema of Satyajit Ray and K.Asif going. You know why that is? Because we, as the Indian audience, refused to evolve. My father gave his life trying to elevate the art of acting in the adverse conditions of noughties Bollywood and alas, for almost all of his journey, was defeated in the box office by hunks with six pack abs delivering theatrical one-liners and defying the laws of physics and reality, photoshopped item songs, just blatant sexism and same-old conventional representations of patriarchy (and you must understand, to be defeated at the box office means that majority of the investment in Bollywood would be going to the winners, engulfing us in a vicious circle). Because we as an audience wanted that, we enjoyed it, all we sought was entertainment and safety of thought, so afraid to have our delicate illusion of reality shattered, so unaccepting of any shift in perception. All effort to explore the potential of cinema and its implications on humanity and existentialism was at best kept by the sidelines. Now there is a change, a new fragrance in the wind. A new youth, searching for a new meaning. We must stand our ground, not let this thirst for a deeper meaning be repressed again. A strange feeling beset when Kalki was trolled for looking like a boy when she cut her hair short, that is pure abolishment of potential. (Although I resent that Sushant's demise has now become a fluster of political debates, but if a positive change is manifesting, in the way of the Taoist, we embrace it.)
Irrfan Khan was best known for movies such as Haider, Maqbool, Paan Singh Tomar, Piku and The Lunchbox. He also worked in several international projects like Slumdog Millionaire, Jurassic World, Inferno, Life Of Pi and The Namesake. Bollywood movie Angrezi Medium remains his last project.