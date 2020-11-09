Irrfan Khan And Wife Sutapa Sikdar In A Beautiful Memory, All Thanks To Son Babil

Irrfan Khan with Sutapa Sikdar. (Image courtesy: babil.i.k)

Highlights Babil shared a post on Monday evening

His post features an old picture of his parents

The duo can be seen posing adorably in the picture

Irrfan Khan and Sutapa Sikdar's son Babil made our day by sharing a throwback picture of the late actor on Instagram. Babil, who often updates his Instagram profile with vintage pictures of Irrfan Khan, did something similar on Monday. He made a trip down memory lane and dug out an old picture of the actor and his wife adorably posing for the camera. Babil accompanied the photo with a beautiful poem. "It's true, time does indeed slow down in the spaces between your breaths. And once you've dreamed of more, how could you settle for less. Perhaps, it was over because you knew. Or perhaps, because I grew. But the sky isn't so blue, when the sun is setting over you," he wrote.

Irrfan Khan died in a Mumbai hospital on April 29 at the age of 53 after a long battle with cancer.

Check out Babil's post here:

Since Irrfan Khan's death, Babil has been sharing beautiful old pictures of the actor on social media. In one of his previous posts, Babil posted a throwback to when Irrfan saw him perform on stage for the first time. "Probably the first time he saw me perform on stage," he wrote.

We have picked a few old pictures of Irrfan Khan posted by Babil for you, check them out here:

Irrfan Khan was best known for movies such as Haider, Maqbool, Paan Singh Tomar, Piku and The Lunchbox. He also worked in several international projects like Slumdog Millionaire, Jurassic World, Inferno, Life Of Pi and The Namesake. Bollywood movie Angrezi Medium remains his last project.