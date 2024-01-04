Newlywed Ira Khan's First Post For Husband Nupur Shikhare

Nupur Shikhare with Ira Khan. (courtesy: khan.ira)

After their big, fat wedding in Mumbai last night, Ira Khan and husband Nupur Shikhare shared a selfie on Thursday morning. In the picture, the newlyweds can be seen dressed in their casual best. No caption needed. Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare got married last night in the presence of family members and friends in Mumbai. Ira is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his first wife Reena Dutta. Aamir Khan, who was married to filmmaker Kiran Rao for 15 years, announced divorce in July 2021. They continue to co-parent son Azad.

See the picture shared by Ira Khan here:

Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan got engaged in September 2022. The proposal was anything but conventional. Nupur Shikhare proposed to Ira at the Ironman Italy, where Nupur participated. Meanwhile, at the wedding last night, Aamir Khan posed with the newlyweds. Take a look at the moment here:

Ahead of the wedding, Nupur Shikhare had shared a mushy post for Ira Khan and he had captioned it, "One more day of being your fiance Ira Khan. I love you so much." ICYMI, this is the post we are talking about.

Ira Khan made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea, which featured Hazel Keech in the titular role. It premiered in different cities across India in December 2019. Ira has studied music, while her brother Junaid often assists father Aamir Khan in filmmaking. Junaid will make his acting debut with a Yash Raj Films and Netflix collaborative project.