At Ira Khan And Nupur Shikhare's Wedding, Mithila Palkar Had This Much Fun

Mithila Palkar with Ira and Nupur. (courtesy: mipalkarofficial)

Ira Khan and celeb fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare got married in the presence of close friends and family members in Mumbai last night. Actor Mithila Palkar, who happens to be a close friend of the newlyweds, shared a picture with Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare on her Instagram stories. "Happy," she simply captioned one of the shots with the couple. She shared another click with YouTuber and actor Prajakta Koli. She also shared a clip of herself dancing at the wedding.

See photos shared by Mithila Palkar here:

Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan got engaged in September 2022. The proposal was anything but conventional. Nupur Shikhare proposed to Ira at the Ironman Italy, where Nupur participated. Meanwhile, at the wedding last night, Aamir Khan posed with the newlyweds. Take a look at the moment here:

The newlyweds posed with Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, Azad and Junaid. Talk about a fun fam-jam session. ICYMI, this is the moment we are talking about:

On the professional front, Ira made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea, which featured Hazel Keech in the titular role. It premiered in different cities across India in December 2019. Ira has studied music, while her brother Junaid often assists father Aamir Khan in filmmaking. Nupur Shikhare is a celeb fitness trainer, who has trained Aamir Khan, Sushmita Sen among other celebs.

Ira is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his first wife Reena Dutta. Aamir Khan, who was married to filmmaker Kiran Rao for 15 years, announced divorce in July 2021. They continue to co-parent son Azad.