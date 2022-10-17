Ira Khan's Birthday Wish For Fiance Nupur Shikhare Came Gift-Wrapped Like This

Ira Khan with Nupur Shikhare. (courtesy: nupur_shikhare)

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira, who got engaged in September, shared a special wish for her fiance Nupur Shikhare on his birthday, on Monday. Ira Khan, on her Instagram stories, shared a goofy albeit adorable video of Nupur at his candid best and she simply wrote: "Birthday boy Nupur Shikhare." In a separate Instagram story, she posted a throwback Instagram Reel, which featured some of the cutest moments featuring Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare and she captioned it: "It's my fiance's birthday." Replying to Ira Khan's Instagram stories, Nupur Shikhare dropped heart and kiss emojis.

See what Ira Khan posted here:

Screenshot of Ira Khan's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Ira Khan's Instagram story.

Ira Khan got engaged in September and she shared a video from her big moment on social media. In the video, Nupur Shikhare can be seen proposing to Ira. She captioned the video: "Popeye: She said yes. Ira: Hehe I said yes."

ICYMI, this is the post we are talking about:

On the professional front, Ira made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea, which featured Hazel Keech in the titular role. It premiered in different cities across India in December 2019. Ira has studied music, while her brother Junaid often assists father Aamir Khan in filmmaking.

Ira is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his first wife Reena Dutta. Aamir Khan, who was married to filmmaker Kiran Rao for 15 years, announced divorce in July last year. They continue to co-parent son Azad.