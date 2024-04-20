Ira Khan's Post On 'Fear' Gets The Sweetest Reaction From Husband Nupur Shikhare

Nupur Shikhare with Ira Khan. (courtesy: khan.ira)

Ira Khan's recent Instagram post needs your undivided attention. She has shared a detailed note on “fear” and it has the sweetest reaction from her husband and fitness coach Nupur Shikhare. In her note, Ira wrote, “I'm scared. I'm scared of being alone. I'm scared of being helpless. And of feeling helpless. I'm scared of all the bad things in the world (violence, illness, apathy). I'm scared of being lost. Scared of being hurt. Scared of being muted. Not always. Not every day. You'll see me laugh, work, live. But when I'm scared... it cripples me. Fear often feels worse than the thing itself. The tangible, we can overcome. The fear is endless and as powerful as our imaginations.”

Ira Khan continued, “I forget that I'm loved by very capable people who will find me if I'm lost. Take care of me if I'm hurt. I forget that I'm a capable person. There's not much to do about that. Fear has that effect. What helps me is to find someone else (or a song, movie, anything) that either physically makes me feel safe or reminds me of the things I've forgotten, giving me hope and patience for this fear to pass. Ideally, I do both.”

Reacting to Ira Khan's post, her husband Nupur Shikhare wrote, “I am here na Muaaaaahhhhhh.” He also added kiss and red heart emojis to his comments. Responding to Nupur, Ira said, “Who do you think the last slide was about?”

In addition to Nupur Shikhare, many celebrities also showered love on Ira Khan. Actor Ali Fazal posted, “You are loved! And witnessed in the electro bashings of the universe and its quantum. Let it fill you with absolute momentum. To fear is to feel is to breathe is to life.. this too shall pass. Some others return. Some more shall pass. What's left is a love, that none will surpass.” Ira Khan's cousin, actress Zayn Marie said, “You are so loved. And safe. I gotchoo boo.”

Check out Ira Khan's post below:

For the unversed, Ira Khan is the daughter of superstar Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Reena Dutta.