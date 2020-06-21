International Yoga Day 2020: Shilpa Shetty Pledges To 'Be Drawn Towards A Better Existence'

Shilpa Shetty shared this video. (courtesy theshilpashetty)

Shilpa Shetty, a fitness enthusiast, celebrated International Yoga Day on Sunday by chanting the Shanti Mantra. The 45-year-old actress shared a video on her Instagram profile where she can be seen sitting and chanting the mantra while folding her hands. In the later part of the video, she wished "happy International Yoga Day" to her fans and said, "Swast rahiye, mast rahiye, yoga ko aapnaiye, kyunki yoga se hi hoga." Shilpa Shetty shared the video on Instagram with the first four lines of the Shanti Mantra. Shilpa also accompanied the video with an elaborate caption, an excerpt of which read, "Wishing you all a very happy International Yoga Day. Today I've shared a personal ritual with you all. I've been chanting the Shanti Mantra after every yoga session because it helps me tell the Universe, our guiding force in nature... that I surrender to the will of nature. I accept that I don't know it all and I want to be drawn towards a better existence. I understand how limited my knowledge is of my own being and ask to be connected to all elements of nature in the way that humans were meant to be." Read her post here:

In a separate post, Shilpa Shetty shared a video of husband Raj Kundra and their son Viaan doing yoga together. "Today is extra special... it's International Yoga Day and Father's Day too! I truly believe, the family that eats, prays, and practices yoga together... stays together. So, we had Daddy and son Viaan-Raj spending a little extra time together... sharing a little snippet from our 'yoga with family' session," wrote Shilpa. She also referred to Raj Kundra as "home-jester and the rock of Gibraltar" and wrote, "Here's to the unsung hero of the house, who is often the home-jester and the rock of Gibraltar for all of us... who quietly makes everything right, cheers us on, and is the wind beneath our wings."

Sjilpa Shetty is a fitness enthusiast who swears by yoga. She got married to Raj Kundra in 2009 and are parents to their son Viaan Raj Kundra, 8. The couple welcomed their daughter Samisha via surrogacy, earlier this year.

Shilpa Shetty was last seen as one of the judges in the TV show Super Dancer Chapter 3. The actress is making a comeback to films after 13 years with Sabbir Khan's Nikamma.