Ahead Of International Yoga Day, Fitness Freak Shilpa Shetty Shares A Video

Just a few days before the International Yoga Day (June 21), Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty posted a video, in which she can be seen encouraging people to practice yoga. Sitting on a yoga mat, the 45-year-old actress spoke about the importance of yoga and she captioned her video, "Yoga is a way to find freedom in life and bring peace in our world. This International Day of Yoga, let's spread positivity and happiness in our communities, by making a new start with practicing yoga. Keeping with the theme this year: Yoga from home, Yoga with family, let's pledge to make yoga a way of life for ourselves and our loved ones." She also encouraged her Instafam to participate in Ministry of Ayush's My Life My Yoga competition. "Also, participate in the #MyLifeMyYoga video blogging competition by the Ministry Of Ayush," wrote Shilpa.

Adding the hashtags #SwasthRahoMastRaho, #WorkoutAtHome, #YogaAtHome, #YogaSeHiHoga #WorldYogaDay and #MyLifeMyYoga, Shilpa Setty shared this video:

Shilpa Shetty is a fitness enthusiast and frequently uploads posts pertaining to healthy eating interrupted by pictures and videos of her cooking and baking sessions with son Viaan Raj Kundra on social media.

In terms of work, Shilpa Shetty was seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show Super Dancer Chapter 3, alongside choreographer Geeta Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Basu. The actress will next be seen in Sabbir Khan's upcoming film Nikamma.

Shilpa married businessman Raj Kundra in 2009 and the couple are parents to a son named Viaan Raj Kundra, 8. The couple welcomed their second child - a daughter named Samisha via surrogacy, earlier this year.