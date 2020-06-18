Ahead Of International Yoga Day, Fitness Freak Shilpa Shetty Shares A Video

Highlights
Just a few days before the International Yoga Day (June 21), Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty posted a video, in which she can be seen encouraging people to practice yoga. Sitting on a yoga mat, the 45-year-old actress spoke about the importance of yoga and she captioned her video, "Yoga is a way to find freedom in life and bring peace in our world. This International Day of Yoga, let's spread positivity and happiness in our communities, by making a new start with practicing yoga. Keeping with the theme this year: Yoga from home, Yoga with family, let's pledge to make yoga a way of life for ourselves and our loved ones." She also encouraged her Instafam to participate in Ministry of Ayush's My Life My Yoga competition. "Also, participate in the #MyLifeMyYoga video blogging competition by the Ministry Of Ayush," wrote Shilpa.
Adding the hashtags #SwasthRahoMastRaho, #WorkoutAtHome, #YogaAtHome, #YogaSeHiHoga #WorldYogaDay and #MyLifeMyYoga, Shilpa Setty shared this video:
Shilpa Shetty is a fitness enthusiast and frequently uploads posts pertaining to healthy eating interrupted by pictures and videos of her cooking and baking sessions with son Viaan Raj Kundra on social media.
We're living in some extreme situations right now. On the one hand, there's so much to do around the house while many are also working-from-home; on the other hand, the excess free time keeps us seated for long hours with very little movement - a massive state of confusion for the body. All of this, however, can lead to a stiff and painful back & muscles. It's important to keep stretching and strengthening the back to avoid any long-term, severe pain. So, I practice this routine regularly and it works wonders for me. It strengthens the back & abdominal muscles, improves flexibility in the spine & enhances the body posture. It also relieves back pain & relaxes the back muscles, while opening up the lungs. Give your body a little activity so it doesn't go into a state of shock in these testing times. Stay indoors, stay safe! @shilpashettyapp . . . . . #SwasthRahoMastRaho #MondayMotivation #FitIndia #FitIndiaMovement #IndiaFightsCorona #GetFit2020 #yoga #yogisofinstagram #yogasehihoga #stayindoors #staysafe
The best way to spend time with your kids is to figure out what they like doing the most. Then go ahead & do it with them... build pillow forts, draw, paint, sing or dance! As for me, the one thing Viaan loves doing the most is baking, so here we go... presenting the chewy "Peanut Butter Choco-Oat Cookies"! It has no refined sugar, can be dairy-free if you skip the butter for oil, is gluten-free, & loaded with healthy goodness. It's highly nutritious, is absolutely satiating, and can be gorged on at tea time by us too (I devoured this If you'd like to make it at home, here's all the info you'll need: INGREDIENTS: 1/2cup natural (unsweetened) peanut butter * 1/2cup real maple syrup OR HONEY 4 tbsp coconut oil (OR 4 tablespoons melted butter) * 1 tsp baking powder * 1/2 tsp fine-grain sea salt * 1 1/2 cup old-fashioned rolled oats, ground for 30 seconds in a food processor or blender * 5 tbsp semi-sweet chocolate chips * 1 tbsp vanilla extract * 2 tbsp coconut sugar * 4 tbsp roasted almonds (ground) * 1 egg (or 1 tbsp flaxseed powder soaked in 3 tbsp of water is the equivalent) [I added 2 tbsp of flaxseeds to make it more fibrous] * 2 tbsp of almond milk (to smoothen the texture) INSTRUCTIONS: 1. Preheat the oven to 160Celsius with two racks in the middle. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper (if you don't have parchment paper, lightly grease the baking sheets). 2. Measure out the peanut butter and maple syrup. 3. Pour the peanut butter, coconut oil, & maple syrup mixture into a mixing bowl. Add the melted butter & whisk until the mixture is well blended. Use your whisk to beat in the egg, scraping down the side of the bowl once it's incorporated, then whisk in the vanilla, & salt. Switch to a big spoon & stir in the ground oats, add the baking powder, flaxseed powder, coconut sugar, & chocolate chips until they are evenly combined. Drop the dough by the tablespoon or ice cream scooper (grease your fingers with some coconut oil so it doesn't stick when you flatten them) onto your prepared baking sheets. 4. Bake the cookies for 12-15 mins total. Swap sides after 7 mins. Remove from the oven to cool. #TastyThursday #SwasthRahoMastRaho
I take a few minutes off of my day, to just sit here and meditate so I can connect with nature and take in the beauty of our Mother Earth. It costs nothing, but the price we pay when we misuse it is way too high. The ability to breathe fresh air, eat clean, or have drinkable water is often taken for granted. It's no wonder that while we are all indoors, the earth is healing So, on the 50th Earth Day today; let's pledge to conserve our resources, plant more trees, educate ourselves & those around us, choose a sustainable way of life, and adopt the mantra of 'reduce-reuse-recycle' as best as we can. It's high time we did our bit too! . . . . . #SwasthRahoMastRaho #EarthDay2020 #EarthDay #MotherNature #stayhomestaysafe
Whether the kids are outdoors or indoors, the hot weather can cause dehydration which in turn can cause a number of health-related issues. Help your children stay hydrated with this healthy Cool Summer Drink. It comprises of watermelon, which is a good source of amino acids that helps regulate blood circulation. It also helps you stay hydrated and helps prevent heat strokes. Coupled with amla (Indian Gooseberries) and carrot, this Summer Drink is a perfect concoction of nutrition and taste. If you have any such healthy recipes, do share them in the comments below. Stay safe, stay healthy, stay indoors! @shilpashettyapp . . . . . #SwasthRahoMastRaho #TastyThursday #summer #drink #hydration #healthy #cleaneating
In terms of work, Shilpa Shetty was seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show Super Dancer Chapter 3, alongside choreographer Geeta Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Basu. The actress will next be seen in Sabbir Khan's upcoming film Nikamma.
Shilpa married businessman Raj Kundra in 2009 and the couple are parents to a son named Viaan Raj Kundra, 8. The couple welcomed their second child - a daughter named Samisha via surrogacy, earlier this year.