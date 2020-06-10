What Shilpa Shetty And Son Viaan Made In Their Latest DIY Project

Shilpa Shetty shared this video. (courtesy theshilpashetty)

Shilpa Shetty never fails to come up with DIY crafts ideas to keep her son Viaan, 7, occupied. On Wednesday, the 45-year-old actress shared an IGTV video where she and Viaan can be seen making a DIY salt scrub. In the beginning of the video, Shilpa can be seen asking Viaan to say the name of the scrub, to which Viaan can be seen saying "mojito scrub." Shilpa shared the video and wrote, "Making a DIY salt scrub with Viaan. This is for all those bored children and moms who need innovative ideas to keeps their kids occupied (I know that feeling). It works better when there is a creative and useful end result. Viaan wanted to try out a homemade mojito salt scrub, or as I prefer calling it, the lemon mint salt scrub." Take a look at her video here:

Shilpa Shetty keeps treating her Instafam to adorable glimpses of her family time with husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan and daughter Samisha. A few days ago, Shilpa trended a great deal with her post featuring her birthday celebrations at home. "My favourite vanilla meringue cake freshly baked by the bestest hubby in the world, Raj Kundra," wrote Shilpa. Take a look:

This is what Shilpa's "perfect movie night" looks like - with Raj, Viaan and "hot homemade popcorn."

Earlier, Shilpa Shetty had a tie and dye session with Viaan at home. "Today's bonding session with Viaan happened with some tie and dye activity at home," read an excerpt of Shilpa Shetty's post. Take a look:

Shilpa got married to Raj in November, 2009. They welcomed their son Viaan in 2012. The couple welcomed their daughter Samisha in 2020, via surrogacy.

Shilpa Shetty is making a comeback to films after 13 years with Sabbir Khan's Nikamma.