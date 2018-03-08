International Women's Day: Ajay Devgn Posts Old Pic With 'First Woman In His Life' - His Mom

Actor Ajay Devgn posted an old picture with mother Veena on International Women's Day and captioned it as, "The first woman in my life who taught me well! To all mothers, daughters, better halves & sisters everywhere... You are celebrated every day!" The post is pure gold as Ajay Devgn rarely shares pictures of his family members unlike his wife Kajol. The actress shared a quirky video of herself with a message that reads, "Fight like a woman. Happy Women's Day." Social media is flooded with several pictures and stories on International Women's Day, posted by various celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Katrina Kaif, Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta.
Take a look at Ajay Devgn and Kajol's Women's Day posts.
Ajay Devgn is the son of Veeru Devgn and Veena. Mr Devgn has choreographed action sequences for several Bollywood films and directed his son's 1999 film Hindustan Ki Kasam.
Kajol, 43, and Ajay Devgn, 48, have been since 1999. They are parents to daughter Nysa, 14, and son Yug, 6. The couple celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary two weekends ago. They reportedly went to Singapore for a small family-only vacation.
Ajay Devgn and Kajol have co-starred in films like Gundaraj, Hulchul, Ishq, Raju Chacha, Pyar Toh Hona Hi Tha and U, Me Aur Hum. Ajay Devgn's upcoming film is Raid while Kajol is currently prepping for Pradeep Sarkar's Eela.