International Women's Day 2018: Presenting Anushka Sharma In Two-Part Throwback Series

Anushka has a throwback surprise for us on her Instagram

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 08, 2018 14:52 IST
Yep, that's Anushka Sharma as a child (courtesy anushkasharma)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Anushka Sharma shared a throwback pic on Instagram
  2. Her brother Karnesh also posted one of the actress
  3. Within just four hours, Anushka's photo garnered over 5 lakh 'likes'
Anushka Sharma will celebrate her 30th birthday in May this year but ahead of that, social media chanced upon two of her throwback photos. The actress included one in her Women's Day special post while the other one has been shared by her brother Karnesh Sharma. Anushka, who believes in "being original", urged women to "dance to your own beat" in her post, which comes with an adorable photo of a younger version of the actress. In the blast from the past, the young Anushka poses like a boss with her face partially covered in hair. "From that day on to now, I'm free and strong and all thats me, for the people who just let me be ... #HappyWomensDay to all those women who feel like this and men who help pave their way," is how Anushka captioned her new Instagram post.

Within just four hours, Anushka's photo garnered over 5 lakh 'likes' and 1,641 comments.
 


Karnesh, who co-owns Clean Slate Films with Anushka Sharma, paid a tribute to his actress sister: "To the woman who's made me a better man... Happy woman's day ... To all the women's who inspire us," he wrote along a photo in which Anushka has an "oh no!" expression.
 


On Women's day, Virat Kohli also made Anushka feel special when he tagged her to a tweet which said: "Tag the extraordinary woman in your life..."
 

On Twitter, Anushka wrote: "Every step makes a difference when you believe in something strongly and do your bit. It might not show immediately but the results do create a ripple and an impact. To all the women fighting for what they believe in, don't give up!! Happy Women's Day."
 

Anushka Sharma's new film Pari is currently at the theatres. She also has Sui Dhaaga with Varun Dhawan and Zero with Shah Rukh Khan in the pipeline. Anushka Sharma got married to Virat Kohli in December last year.
 

